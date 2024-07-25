Clearbridge Investments LLC Has $10.27 Million Stake in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX)

Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX – Free Report) by 24.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 623,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 122,286 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned approximately 0.86% of Alexander & Baldwin worth $10,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 63,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alexander & Baldwin by 7.3% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its position in Alexander & Baldwin by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 25,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Rock Point Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alexander & Baldwin by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 210,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,997,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Alexander & Baldwin by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 31,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alexander & Baldwin stock opened at $18.31 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 29.95 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.92 and a 200-day moving average of $16.85. Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.53 and a 1-year high of $19.99.

Alexander & Baldwin ( NYSE:ALEX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $61.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.55 million. Alexander & Baldwin had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 20.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc (NYSE: ALEX) (A&B) is the only publicly-traded real estate investment trust to focus exclusively on Hawai'i commercial real estate and is the state's largest owner of grocery-anchored, neighborhood shopping centers. A&B owns, operates and manages approximately 3.9 million square feet of commercial space in Hawai'i, including 22 retail centers, 13 industrial assets and four office properties, as well as 142.0 acres of ground lease assets.

