Clearbridge Investments LLC Has $2.30 Million Stock Holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Clearbridge Investments LLC cut its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 45.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 36,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,890 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $2,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NBC Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 4,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 25,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,577,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 4,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 18,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. 78.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Fruit Molly L. Strader sold 6,904 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.73, for a total value of $419,279.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $519,545.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Price Performance

NYSE:ADM traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $63.20. 151,436 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,028,361. The company has a market capitalization of $31.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 0.74. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1-year low of $50.72 and a 1-year high of $87.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $61.83 and a 200 day moving average of $60.14.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $21.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.26 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 13.87% and a net margin of 3.32%. The company’s revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.09 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 5.56 EPS for the current year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is 35.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.43.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

(Free Report)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

Read More

