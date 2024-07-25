Clearbridge Investments LLC Has $6.23 Million Stock Position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU)

Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 71,747 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,814 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group were worth $6,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1,642.9% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the 1st quarter valued at $231,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the 4th quarter valued at $235,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the 4th quarter valued at $240,000. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the 4th quarter valued at $271,000.

EDU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HSBC started coverage on New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $66.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.75.

EDU stock traded down $1.90 on Thursday, reaching $72.49. 545,555 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,673,505. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a one year low of $48.02 and a one year high of $98.20. The company has a market cap of $12.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.99 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.58.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a return on equity of 8.11% and a net margin of 7.72%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Educational Services and Test Preparation Courses; Online Education and Other Services; Overseas Study Consulting Services; and Educational Materials and Distribution.

