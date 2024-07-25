Clearbridge Investments LLC Lowers Position in Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SPH)

Clearbridge Investments LLC reduced its position in shares of Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SPH – Free Report) by 16.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 457,527 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 92,874 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned approximately 0.71% of Suburban Propane Partners worth $9,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Suburban Propane Partners by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,162 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Suburban Propane Partners by 1.3% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 47,810 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $977,000 after buying an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Suburban Propane Partners by 64.5% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,550 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Suburban Propane Partners by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 54,639 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $970,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Suburban Propane Partners by 28.6% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 22,995 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 5,113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.94% of the company’s stock.

Suburban Propane Partners Stock Performance

NYSE:SPH opened at $18.63 on Thursday. Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. has a twelve month low of $14.42 and a twelve month high of $22.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.60.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Suburban Propane Partners ( NYSE:SPH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The energy company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter. Suburban Propane Partners had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 18.91%. The business had revenue of $498.09 million during the quarter.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SPH shares. Argus boosted their price target on Suburban Propane Partners from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Suburban Propane Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Harold R. Logan, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.18, for a total value of $57,540.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 39,515 shares in the company, valued at $757,897.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Suburban Propane Partners Profile

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail marketing and distribution of propane, renewable propane, fuel oil, and refined fuels in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Propane, Fuel Oil and Refined Fuels, Natural Gas and Electricity, and All Other.

Featured Articles

