Clearbridge Investments LLC Reduces Holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Clearbridge Investments LLC lessened its stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 0.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 75,282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $4,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 4.3% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 4,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Carrier Global by 2.3% in the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 8,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 9,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Carrier Global by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Carrier Global by 2.3% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 8,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

In other Carrier Global news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 159,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.95, for a total transaction of $9,906,734.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Carrier Global news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 159,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.95, for a total transaction of $9,906,734.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Nadia Villeneuve sold 98,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.40, for a total value of $6,437,191.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 85,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,560,831.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 262,954 shares of company stock valued at $16,650,050. 6.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CARR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.93.

NYSE:CARR traded down $2.39 on Thursday, hitting $63.60. 683,070 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,424,412. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Carrier Global Co. has a 1 year low of $45.68 and a 1 year high of $70.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $64.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.79. The company has a market cap of $57.30 billion, a PE ratio of 46.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.32.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 26.01% and a net margin of 5.41%. Equities analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is 53.15%.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

