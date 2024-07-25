Clearbridge Investments LLC Reduces Holdings in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB)

Clearbridge Investments LLC decreased its position in shares of Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 408,920 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 16,648 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Itaú Unibanco were worth $2,834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in Itaú Unibanco during the 1st quarter worth $510,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Itaú Unibanco by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 211,008 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,462,000 after acquiring an additional 60,266 shares in the last quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Itaú Unibanco by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 873,603 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,054,000 after acquiring an additional 4,102 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in Itaú Unibanco during the 1st quarter worth $183,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Itaú Unibanco during the 1st quarter worth $1,114,000.

Get Itaú Unibanco alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Itaú Unibanco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th.

Itaú Unibanco Stock Performance

NYSE:ITUB remained flat at $6.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 734,439 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,137,414. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.30 billion, a PE ratio of 8.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.06 and its 200 day moving average is $6.44. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a 12-month low of $5.12 and a 12-month high of $7.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The bank reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.20. Itaú Unibanco had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 18.73%. The firm had revenue of $8.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.34 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Itaú Unibanco Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.0478 per share. This is an increase from Itaú Unibanco’s previous Variable dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 2nd. Itaú Unibanco’s payout ratio is 4.05%.

Itaú Unibanco Profile

(Free Report)

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA offers a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers current account; loans; credit and debit cards; investment and commercial banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; economic, financial and brokerage advisory; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Itaú Unibanco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itaú Unibanco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.