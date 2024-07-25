ClearPoint Neuro (NASDAQ:CLPT) Now Covered by B. Riley

Analysts at B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of ClearPoint Neuro (NASDAQ:CLPT – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, StockNewsAPI reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 31.23% from the stock’s previous close.

ClearPoint Neuro Stock Performance

CLPT stock opened at $7.62 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $208.94 million, a P/E ratio of -9.07 and a beta of 1.07. ClearPoint Neuro has a fifty-two week low of $4.05 and a fifty-two week high of $7.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.42.

ClearPoint Neuro (NASDAQ:CLPT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.04 million. ClearPoint Neuro had a negative return on equity of 76.92% and a negative net margin of 78.84%. Equities analysts predict that ClearPoint Neuro will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ClearPoint Neuro

About ClearPoint Neuro

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLPT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of ClearPoint Neuro by 7.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,813 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in ClearPoint Neuro by 23,048.0% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 46,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 46,096 shares during the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. purchased a new stake in ClearPoint Neuro in the first quarter worth $894,000. Lane Generational LLC increased its position in ClearPoint Neuro by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Lane Generational LLC now owns 174,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after buying an additional 24,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cahill Wealth Management LLC increased its position in ClearPoint Neuro by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Cahill Wealth Management LLC now owns 232,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,577,000 after buying an additional 44,179 shares during the last quarter. 30.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ClearPoint Neuro, Inc operates as a medical device company primarily in the United States. It develops and commercializes platforms for performing minimally invasive surgical procedures in the brain under magnetic resonance imaging guided interventions. The company offers ClearPoint system, an integrated system for the insertion of deep brain stimulation electrodes, biopsy needles, and laser catheters, as well as the infusion of pharmaceuticals into the brain.

