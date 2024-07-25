ClearPoint Neuro (NASDAQ:CLPT) Now Covered by B. Riley

Analysts at B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of ClearPoint Neuro (NASDAQ:CLPT – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, StockNewsAPI reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 31.23% from the stock’s previous close.
CLPT stock opened at $7.62 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $208.94 million, a P/E ratio of -9.07 and a beta of 1.07. ClearPoint Neuro has a fifty-two week low of $4.05 and a fifty-two week high of $7.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.42.
ClearPoint Neuro (NASDAQ:CLPT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.04 million. ClearPoint Neuro had a negative return on equity of 76.92% and a negative net margin of 78.84%. Equities analysts predict that ClearPoint Neuro will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.
ClearPoint Neuro, Inc operates as a medical device company primarily in the United States. It develops and commercializes platforms for performing minimally invasive surgical procedures in the brain under magnetic resonance imaging guided interventions. The company offers ClearPoint system, an integrated system for the insertion of deep brain stimulation electrodes, biopsy needles, and laser catheters, as well as the infusion of pharmaceuticals into the brain.
