Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLO) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 96,200 shares, a growth of 695.0% from the June 30th total of 12,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 158,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Clough Global Opportunities Fund Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:GLO traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $5.28. The stock had a trading volume of 142,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,198. Clough Global Opportunities Fund has a fifty-two week low of $4.08 and a fifty-two week high of $5.60.

Get Clough Global Opportunities Fund alerts:

Clough Global Opportunities Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 22nd will be issued a $0.048 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th. This represents a yield of 10.77%.

Insider Transactions at Clough Global Opportunities Fund

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clough Global Opportunities Fund

In related news, insider Charles Clough, Jr. purchased 50,000 shares of Clough Global Opportunities Fund stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.94 per share, with a total value of $247,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 350,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,731,198.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Clough Global Opportunities Fund by 5.2% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 686,456 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,487,000 after purchasing an additional 33,678 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Clough Global Opportunities Fund by 89.1% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 109,241 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 51,465 shares during the last quarter. Matisse Capital grew its stake in shares of Clough Global Opportunities Fund by 56.6% in the first quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 500,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,540,000 after acquiring an additional 180,669 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Clough Global Opportunities Fund by 15.3% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 490,622 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,492,000 after acquiring an additional 65,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Clough Global Opportunities Fund by 12.5% in the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,641 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,510 shares during the last quarter.

About Clough Global Opportunities Fund

(Get Free Report)

Clough Global Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. For its fixed income portion, the fund invests in both investment grade and non-investment grade issues.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Clough Global Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clough Global Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.