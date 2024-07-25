CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.29-$3.35 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.33. CMS Energy also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.290-3.350 EPS.

Shares of CMS stock traded up $0.74 on Thursday, reaching $63.21. The stock had a trading volume of 2,801,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,377,868. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $60.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.38. CMS Energy has a 12 month low of $49.87 and a 12 month high of $64.28.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.05. CMS Energy had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 12.83%. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. CMS Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that CMS Energy will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is presently 62.80%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CMS shares. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a sector outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of CMS Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CMS Energy currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $64.20.

In related news, Director Jon E. Barfield sold 2,360 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.79, for a total value of $143,464.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $884,859.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 1,667 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.98, for a total value of $99,986.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 68,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,098,433.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jon E. Barfield sold 2,360 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.79, for a total transaction of $143,464.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $884,859.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,027 shares of company stock valued at $365,651 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

