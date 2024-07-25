CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSP) Short Interest Up 229.9% in July

CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 267,900 shares, an increase of 229.9% from the June 30th total of 81,200 shares. Approximately 9.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,580,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

CNS Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 4.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CNSP traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.13. The stock had a trading volume of 727,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 731,414. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.47. CNS Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $137.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 2.61.

CNS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNSP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($20.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About CNS Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in CNS Pharmaceuticals by 616.6% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 94,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 81,094 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in CNS Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $155,000. Finally, Smith Anglin Financial LLC acquired a new position in CNS Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. 14.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical pharmaceutical company, engages in the development of anti-cancer drug candidates for the treatment of brain and central nervous system tumors. The company's lead drug candidate is Berubicin, which completed Phase I clinical trial that is used for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme.

