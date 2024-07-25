Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) Shares Sold by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC lessened its stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF – Free Report) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 87,222 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,549 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA were worth $8,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KOF. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 2.1% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 110,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,732,000 after acquiring an additional 2,233 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in Coca-Cola FEMSA in the 1st quarter valued at about $215,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 11,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA during the first quarter worth about $582,000. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 17.7% in the first quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 7,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter.

Get Coca-Cola FEMSA alerts:

Coca-Cola FEMSA Trading Down 2.6 %

KOF opened at $85.54 on Thursday. Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1 year low of $69.33 and a 1 year high of $104.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $88.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Cuts Dividend

Coca-Cola FEMSA ( NYSE:KOF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.55. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 16.23%. The company had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a $0.8325 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. Coca-Cola FEMSA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.20%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Scotiabank raised shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Coca-Cola FEMSA from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. StockNews.com raised Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from $112.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola FEMSA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.55.

Read Our Latest Report on Coca-Cola FEMSA

About Coca-Cola FEMSA

(Free Report)

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and other beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, alcoholic beverages, and plant-based drinks.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KOF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola FEMSA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola FEMSA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.