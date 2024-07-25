Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) Price Target Increased to $70.00 by Analysts at TD Cowen

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by analysts at TD Cowen from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Cowen’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 5.72% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on KO. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays boosted their price target on Coca-Cola from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. BNP Paribas started coverage on Coca-Cola in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.25.

KO stock traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $66.21. The stock had a trading volume of 10,350,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,850,018. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.41. Coca-Cola has a 52 week low of $51.55 and a 52 week high of $66.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $285.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.59.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.78 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 43.49% and a net margin of 22.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Coca-Cola will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 57,298 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total value of $3,551,903.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 167,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,358,962.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 57,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total transaction of $3,551,903.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 167,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,358,962.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 8,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.31, for a total value of $561,812.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,129,621.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 841,588 shares of company stock valued at $568,972,027. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tidemark LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. ESL Trust Services LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

