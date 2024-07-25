Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Stock Price Down 2.8%

Shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) traded down 2.8% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $226.30 and last traded at $238.08. 3,179,277 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 11,363,237 shares. The stock had previously closed at $245.06.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on COIN shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Coinbase Global from $80.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Coinbase Global from $204.00 to $196.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $84.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $255.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $237.50.

The stock has a market capitalization of $58.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.52 and a beta of 3.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $233.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $210.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Coinbase Global had a net margin of 33.98% and a return on equity of 9.42%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

In other Coinbase Global news, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 114,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.30, for a total value of $23,105,896.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $943,122.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 114,216 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.30, for a total transaction of $23,105,896.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $943,122.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Emilie Choi sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.16, for a total transaction of $369,240.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 207,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,071,061.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 271,676 shares of company stock worth $58,878,978. 23.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Coinbase Global by 833.3% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 112 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 322.2% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 114 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Coinbase Global in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in Coinbase Global in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Coinbase Global by 75.0% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 133 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. 68.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

