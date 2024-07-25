Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The cable giant reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $29.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.02 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 20.20% and a net margin of 12.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share.
Comcast Stock Up 0.4 %
Shares of CMCSA traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $38.24. 18,246,811 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,501,465. Comcast has a 52 week low of $36.43 and a 52 week high of $47.46. The company has a market cap of $150.04 billion, a PE ratio of 10.08, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.55 and its 200-day moving average is $40.71.
Comcast Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.80%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Insider Buying and Selling at Comcast
In other Comcast news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 3,176,923 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total transaction of $10,134,384.37. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,380,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.
Comcast Company Profile
Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.
