Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) Shares Sold by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. lessened its stake in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,854 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,179 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $21,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIX. Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 14.4% during the first quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 5,238 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in Comfort Systems USA in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,534,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Comfort Systems USA in the 1st quarter worth about $23,122,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 56.4% during the 1st quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 667,036 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $211,924,000 after buying an additional 240,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC purchased a new stake in Comfort Systems USA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $230,000. 96.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Vance W. Tang sold 3,473 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $1,076,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,541,380. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Vance W. Tang sold 3,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $1,076,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,541,380. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Vance W. Tang sold 988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.00, for a total transaction of $338,884.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,832,339. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,961 shares of company stock worth $2,622,664 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FIX traded down $5.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $294.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 117,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 403,724. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $316.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $292.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.69 and a beta of 1.15. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 1-year low of $151.89 and a 1-year high of $352.45.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.43. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 28.65%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.51 EPS. Comfort Systems USA’s revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 12.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

