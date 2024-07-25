Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) Issues Earnings Results

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.14, Briefing.com reports. Community Bank System had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 15.90%. The firm had revenue of $183.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Community Bank System Stock Performance

Community Bank System stock traded up $2.84 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $62.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 118,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,800. The company has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.91 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.65. Community Bank System has a 12-month low of $35.38 and a 12-month high of $63.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Community Bank System Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is a boost from Community Bank System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.60%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Raymond James lowered shares of Community Bank System from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Insider Transactions at Community Bank System

In related news, CEO Dimitar Karaivanov acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $43.52 per share, for a total transaction of $43,520.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 19,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $855,298.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

Community Bank System Company Profile

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, institutional, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as interest and noninterest -bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits.

