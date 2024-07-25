Comparing Tenet Fintech Group (OTCMKTS:PKKFF) & Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM)

Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM – Get Free Report) and Tenet Fintech Group (OTCMKTS:PKKFF – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

39.0% of Full Truck Alliance shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of Tenet Fintech Group shares are held by institutional investors. 16.5% of Full Truck Alliance shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Full Truck Alliance alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Full Truck Alliance and Tenet Fintech Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Full Truck Alliance 26.48% 7.23% 6.52% Tenet Fintech Group -224.05% -58.95% -39.98%

Risk & Volatility

Valuation and Earnings

Full Truck Alliance has a beta of 0.21, meaning that its share price is 79% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tenet Fintech Group has a beta of 1.34, meaning that its share price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Full Truck Alliance and Tenet Fintech Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Full Truck Alliance $1.19 billion N/A $311.68 million $0.32 24.63 Tenet Fintech Group $31.17 million 0.20 -$56.92 million ($0.48) -0.09

Full Truck Alliance has higher revenue and earnings than Tenet Fintech Group. Tenet Fintech Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Full Truck Alliance, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Full Truck Alliance and Tenet Fintech Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Full Truck Alliance 0 1 1 1 3.00 Tenet Fintech Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Full Truck Alliance currently has a consensus target price of $9.50, suggesting a potential upside of 19.80%. Given Full Truck Alliance’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Full Truck Alliance is more favorable than Tenet Fintech Group.

Summary

Full Truck Alliance beats Tenet Fintech Group on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Full Truck Alliance

(Get Free Report)

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital freight platform that connects shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights, and types in the People's Republic of China. The company offers freight matching services, such as freight listing and brokerage services; and online transaction services, as well as various value-added services, such as credit solutions, insurance brokerage, software solutions, electronic toll collection, and energy services. It also provides technology development and other services. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Guiyang, China.

About Tenet Fintech Group

(Get Free Report)

Tenet Fintech Group Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides various analytics and AI-based services to small-and-medium businesses and financial institutions. It offers Business Hub, a global ecosystem where analytics and AI are used to create opportunities and facilitate B2B transactions among its members. The company was formerly known as Peak Fintech Group Inc. and changed its name to Tenet Fintech Group Inc. in November 2021. Tenet Fintech Group Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Full Truck Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Full Truck Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.