Constellation Software (TSE:CSU) Price Target Raised to C$4,700.00

Constellation Software (TSE:CSU – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$4,300.00 to C$4,700.00 in a research report report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Constellation Software from C$4,150.00 to C$4,300.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. TD Securities upped their target price on Constellation Software from C$4,050.00 to C$4,150.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Constellation Software currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$4,075.00.

Constellation Software Price Performance

Shares of TSE:CSU opened at C$4,304.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.36, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$3,913.03 and a 200 day moving average price of C$3,764.28. Constellation Software has a fifty-two week low of C$2,585.25 and a fifty-two week high of C$4,375.28. The firm has a market cap of C$91.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.80.

Constellation Software (TSE:CSU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The company reported C$37.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$23.21 by C$14.00. Constellation Software had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 9.53%. The business had revenue of C$3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.22 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Constellation Software will post 111.5047198 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Software Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th were paid a dividend of $1.378 per share. This is a positive change from Constellation Software’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. This represents a $5.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 20th. Constellation Software’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.47%.

Insider Transactions at Constellation Software

In related news, Senior Officer John Edward Billowits sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3,768.39, for a total value of C$3,768,390.00. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

About Constellation Software

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, and manages vertical market software businesses in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides mission critical software solutions for public and private sector markets. The company is also involved in the software licensing; and sale of third-party hardware.

