Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) Hits New 52-Week High at $35.47

Shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $35.47 and last traded at $35.18, with a volume of 220152 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $34.48.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CORT shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.10.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.05 and its 200 day moving average is $26.38. The firm has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.81 and a beta of 0.44.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.04. Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 22.38% and a return on equity of 24.19%. The business had revenue of $146.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Joseph Douglas Lyon sold 7,227 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $187,902.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,314 shares in the company, valued at $190,164. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Corcept Therapeutics news, insider Joseph Douglas Lyon sold 7,227 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $187,902.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,314 shares in the company, valued at $190,164. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sean Maduck sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $1,400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 85,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,386,216. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 93,457 shares of company stock worth $2,655,766. 20.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,107 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 56,671 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,841,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 90.6% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 26,268 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $853,000 after buying an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.61% of the company’s stock.

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated engages in discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of severe endocrinologic, oncologic, metabolic, and neurologic disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym tablets medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous cushing's syndrome; and who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

