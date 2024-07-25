Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Updates Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.230-0.270 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.250. The company issued revenue guidance of $131.0 million-$137.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $135.1 million. Core Laboratories also updated its Q3 guidance to $0.23-0.27 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CLB shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Core Laboratories from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Core Laboratories from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of Core Laboratories from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Core Laboratories from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Reduce and an average target price of $17.50.

NYSE:CLB traded up $2.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $24.36. 1,113,415 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 455,463. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 27.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 2.41. Core Laboratories has a 12-month low of $13.82 and a 12-month high of $27.94.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.01. Core Laboratories had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The firm had revenue of $130.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Core Laboratories will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 5th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.16%. Core Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 4.55%.

Core Laboratories Inc provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, and internationally. It operates through Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock and reservoir fluid samples to enhance production and improve recovery of crude oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

