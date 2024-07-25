CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. CoStar Group had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 4.01%. The business had revenue of $677.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $677.18 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis.

CoStar Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CSGP traded up $1.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $77.84. 3,764,460 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,325,729. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $77.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 9.09 and a quick ratio of 9.09. CoStar Group has a 52 week low of $67.35 and a 52 week high of $100.38.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $111.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.08.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CoStar Group news, CFO Scott T. Wheeler sold 122,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.61, for a total value of $11,366,580.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 303,417 shares in the company, valued at $28,099,448.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.67, for a total value of $352,146.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,938,942.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott T. Wheeler sold 122,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.61, for a total transaction of $11,366,580.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 303,417 shares in the company, valued at $28,099,448.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About CoStar Group

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

Featured Articles

