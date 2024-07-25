Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) Shares Purchased by MQS Management LLC

MQS Management LLC lifted its position in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Free Report) by 194.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,086 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,181 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC’s holdings in Coty were worth $420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norden Group LLC acquired a new position in Coty during the first quarter worth $146,000. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its position in Coty by 73.6% during the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 18,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 7,730 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in Coty during the fourth quarter worth $308,000. United Services Automobile Association raised its position in Coty by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 30,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 3,740 shares during the period. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Coty by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares during the period. 42.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coty Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE:COTY traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $9.69. The stock had a trading volume of 3,969,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,868,940. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.23. The company has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a PE ratio of 42.13, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.91. Coty Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.02 and a twelve month high of $13.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Coty ( NYSE:COTY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). Coty had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Coty Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

COTY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Coty from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Coty from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Coty from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Coty in a report on Monday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Coty from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coty presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.01.

About Coty

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates through Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. The company provides fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care products. It offers Prestige segment products primarily through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Burberry, Calvin Klein, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Orveda, philosophy, SKKN BY KIM, and Tiffany & Co brands.

