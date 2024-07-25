Coursera’s (COUR) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a $18.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on Coursera from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Coursera from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Coursera in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Coursera from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Coursera from $21.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $15.35.

Shares of COUR stock opened at $7.22 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.26. Coursera has a twelve month low of $6.35 and a twelve month high of $21.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.46 and a beta of 1.44.

Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. Coursera had a negative return on equity of 16.03% and a negative net margin of 16.05%. The company had revenue of $169.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.43 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.24) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Coursera will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 50,000 shares of Coursera stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.60, for a total transaction of $480,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,127,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,423,961.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.60, for a total value of $480,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,127,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,423,961.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Richard J. Jacquet sold 16,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total value of $152,966.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 249,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,344,886.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 86,192 shares of company stock valued at $797,237. 16.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COUR. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Coursera by 5.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,614,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,390,000 after acquiring an additional 570,177 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of Coursera by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 31,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 3,766 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Coursera in the fourth quarter valued at $387,000. Aspiriant LLC increased its stake in Coursera by 90.8% in the fourth quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 22,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 10,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Coursera in the fourth quarter valued at $2,390,000. 89.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform in the United States, Europe, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Enterprise, and Degrees. The company offers guided projects, courses, and specializations, as well as online degrees; and certificates for entry-level professional, non-entry level professional, university, and MasterTrack.

