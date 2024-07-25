Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.09, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $287.50 million during the quarter. Covenant Logistics Group had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 14.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share.

Covenant Logistics Group Stock Up 8.3 %

NASDAQ:CVLG traded up $4.19 on Thursday, reaching $54.95. 208,624 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,684. The company has a market capitalization of $718.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.61 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Covenant Logistics Group has a 12 month low of $38.25 and a 12 month high of $57.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.70.

Covenant Logistics Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Covenant Logistics Group’s payout ratio is 14.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Covenant Logistics Group

About Covenant Logistics Group

In other Covenant Logistics Group news, Director D Michael Kramer sold 3,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.64, for a total transaction of $173,734.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $526,332.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 36.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Expedited, Dedicated, Managed Freight, and Warehousing. The Expedited segment primarily provides truckload services with high service freight and delivery standards, such as 1,000 miles in 22 hours or 15-minute delivery windows.

