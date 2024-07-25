Covestor Ltd Acquires Shares of 8,862 Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT)

Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 8,862 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cognyte Software by 30.3% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,304,970 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $19,041,000 after acquiring an additional 536,393 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of Cognyte Software by 446.6% in the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 34,870 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 28,490 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Cognyte Software by 25.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 129,122 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after buying an additional 26,341 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Cognyte Software by 1.6% in the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 339,452 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,807,000 after buying an additional 5,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cognyte Software in the first quarter worth $811,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.92% of the company’s stock.

Cognyte Software Price Performance

NASDAQ CGNT opened at $7.35 on Thursday. Cognyte Software Ltd. has a 1 year low of $4.00 and a 1 year high of $8.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.66 and its 200 day moving average is $7.36.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Cognyte Software ( NASDAQ:CGNT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 18th. The medical device company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $82.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.05 million. Cognyte Software had a negative return on equity of 5.94% and a negative net margin of 3.70%. Cognyte Software’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.25) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Cognyte Software Ltd. will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CGNT. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Cognyte Software from $5.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Cognyte Software from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cognyte Software in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on Cognyte Software from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th.

Cognyte Software Company Profile

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides an investigative analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. Its Actionable Intelligence for a Safer World, an open software designed to help governments and enterprises accelerate and enhance the effectiveness of investigations. The company offers network intelligence analytics, threat intelligence analytics, decision intelligence analytics, and operational intelligence analytics solutions.

