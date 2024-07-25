Covestor Ltd Boosts Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 41.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,084 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KMI. True Wealth Design LLC increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 3,655.3% during the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,389 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the first quarter worth $31,000. 62.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kinder Morgan Stock Down 2.6 %

Kinder Morgan stock opened at $21.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $46.72 billion, a PE ratio of 19.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.37. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a one year low of $15.89 and a one year high of $21.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.90 and a 200 day moving average of $18.57.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.13 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 15.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a $0.2875 dividend. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 104.55%.

Insider Transactions at Kinder Morgan

In related news, VP Dax Sanders sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total transaction of $987,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 259,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,116,612.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on KMI shares. Argus raised Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Kinder Morgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Tudor Pickering raised Kinder Morgan to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.86.

Kinder Morgan Profile

(Free Report)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

