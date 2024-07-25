Covestor Ltd Buys 240 Shares of MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE)

Covestor Ltd lifted its position in MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE – Free Report) by 43.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in MGE Energy were worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Security National Bank bought a new position in MGE Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in MGE Energy in the first quarter worth about $100,000. CWS Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MGE Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $201,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in MGE Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, North Star Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MGE Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $227,000. 52.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MGE Energy Stock Performance

Shares of MGEE stock opened at $85.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.61 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $78.27 and its 200 day moving average is $74.83. MGE Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.94 and a 52-week high of $86.20.

MGE Energy Announces Dividend

MGE Energy ( NASDAQ:MGEE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $191.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.46 million. MGE Energy had a net margin of 18.12% and a return on equity of 10.60%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MGE Energy, Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.428 per share. This represents a $1.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. MGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.51%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MGEE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of MGE Energy from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of MGE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th.

MGE Energy Profile

MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in the United States. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other segments. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity and natural gas in Wisconsin and Iowa; owns and leases electric generating capacity; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission power services.

