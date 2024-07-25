Covestor Ltd Decreases Stock Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Covestor Ltd lowered its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 64.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 422 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 768 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $69,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Phillips 66 during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Phillips 66 during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Phillips 66 by 102.1% during the 1st quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 190 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reduced their price target on Phillips 66 from $142.00 to $136.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Phillips 66 from $170.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 price objective on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Phillips 66 from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price objective on Phillips 66 from $164.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.23.

Insider Buying and Selling at Phillips 66

In other Phillips 66 news, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 37,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total value of $5,502,783.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,365 shares in the company, valued at $7,051,617. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

Shares of PSX stock opened at $138.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $58.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $139.31 and its 200 day moving average is $145.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $105.56 and a 52-week high of $174.08.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $36.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.87 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 19.19%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 10.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.38%.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

