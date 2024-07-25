Covestor Ltd Grows Position in Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK)

Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Free Report) by 32,150.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 645 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Shake Shack were worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Linonia Partnership LP purchased a new stake in shares of Shake Shack in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,046,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 309,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,951,000 after buying an additional 12,362 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 263,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,513,000 after buying an additional 62,897 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Shake Shack during the 4th quarter valued at about $12,238,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shake Shack during the 1st quarter valued at about $16,365,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Shake Shack alerts:

Shake Shack Stock Performance

Shares of SHAK opened at $79.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.99. Shake Shack Inc. has a one year low of $52.79 and a one year high of $111.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 143.91, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $90.83 and a 200 day moving average of $92.33.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shake Shack ( NYSE:SHAK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. Shake Shack had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 2.08%. The business had revenue of $290.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Shake Shack’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Shake Shack Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Shake Shack in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Shake Shack in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America cut their price objective on Shake Shack from $116.00 to $96.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Shake Shack from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on Shake Shack from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.50.

Read Our Latest Analysis on SHAK

Shake Shack Company Profile

(Free Report)

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, chicken, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHAK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Shake Shack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shake Shack and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.