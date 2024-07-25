Covestor Ltd Grows Stock Holdings in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS)

Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report) by 509.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Chart Industries were worth $61,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chart Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Chart Industries by 141.0% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Chart Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Rise Advisors LLC grew its position in Chart Industries by 905.0% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Chart Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $224.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $193.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chart Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.77.

Chart Industries Stock Down 4.8 %

Shares of NYSE GTLS opened at $160.81 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $149.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 160.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.74. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.48 and a 12-month high of $184.65.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $950.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $970.91 million. Chart Industries had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 11.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chart Industries Profile

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, and manufacturing of process technologies and equipment for the gas and liquid molecules in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

