Covestor Ltd Grows Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 43.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 352 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Target were worth $62,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Target by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,356 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,902,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the fourth quarter valued at about $256,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 5,196 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the fourth quarter valued at about $239,000. Finally, Buckley Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Target by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,080 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TGT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Target from $209.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Target in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $116.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Target from $160.00 to $153.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Target from $191.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $153.00 price target on shares of Target in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Target presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.57.

Target Trading Down 2.5 %

Target stock opened at $146.45 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $148.49 and its 200-day moving average is $154.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.86. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $102.93 and a 1 year high of $181.86. The company has a market cap of $67.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.44, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.19.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The retailer reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.02). Target had a return on equity of 31.91% and a net margin of 3.87%. The business had revenue of $24.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Target Co. will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Target Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.38%.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

