Covestor Ltd Has $71,000 Holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 325.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,316 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $71,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 293.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

XEL has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Xcel Energy from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Xcel Energy from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Xcel Energy from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Xcel Energy from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.00.

Xcel Energy Stock Up 2.2 %

NASDAQ:XEL opened at $56.36 on Thursday. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.79 and a 1 year high of $65.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of $31.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.92, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.30.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.08. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 13.36%. The company had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Xcel Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.5475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is presently 65.77%.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

