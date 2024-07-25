Covestor Ltd Has $79,000 Stake in Lazard, Inc. (NYSE:LAZ)

Covestor Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Lazard, Inc. (NYSE:LAZ – Free Report) by 22.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,897 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 536 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Lazard were worth $79,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Lazard during the first quarter worth $25,000. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lazard in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Delta Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lazard in the first quarter valued at $209,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Lazard by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 8,114 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Lazard in the first quarter valued at $342,000. 54.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $49.00 target price (down from $51.00) on shares of Lazard in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Lazard from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Lazard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.33.

Lazard stock opened at $43.29 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.42. The stock has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -123.68 and a beta of 1.40. Lazard, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.82 and a 12-month high of $46.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The asset manager reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.08. Lazard had a positive return on equity of 37.27% and a negative net margin of 0.63%. The firm had revenue of $765.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $678.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.26) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lazard, Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lazard news, Chairman Kenneth M. Jacobs sold 6,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $270,480.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,982,829 shares in the company, valued at $79,313,160. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Lazard news, Chairman Kenneth M. Jacobs sold 6,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $270,480.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,982,829 shares in the company, valued at $79,313,160. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Kenneth M. Jacobs sold 207,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.23, for a total value of $9,362,610.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,729,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,235,326.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 414,000 shares of company stock worth $17,683,738. Insiders own 3.86% of the company’s stock.

Lazard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Financial Advisory and Asset Management. The Financial Advisory segment offers financial advisory services, such as mergers and acquisitions, capital markets, shareholder, sovereign, geopolitical advisory, and other strategic advisory services, as well as restructuring and liability management, and capital raising and placement services.

