Covestor Ltd Purchases 248 Shares of Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA)

Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA – Free Report) by 38.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 888 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Arcosa were worth $77,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ACA. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Arcosa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arcosa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Arcosa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Arcosa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Arcosa in the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. 90.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Arcosa alerts:

Arcosa Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ACA opened at $88.06 on Thursday. Arcosa, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.98 and a 52 week high of $93.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $85.35 and its 200-day moving average is $82.90. The firm has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 30.16 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.28.

Arcosa Announces Dividend

Arcosa ( NYSE:ACA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.21. Arcosa had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 6.13%. The business had revenue of $598.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $580.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. Arcosa’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Arcosa, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. Arcosa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.85%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Arcosa from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Arcosa currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ACA

Insider Buying and Selling at Arcosa

In other Arcosa news, insider Kerry S. Cole sold 10,978 shares of Arcosa stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.71, for a total value of $973,858.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,643,530.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Arcosa

(Free Report)

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, engineered structures, and transportation markets in the United States. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arcosa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcosa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.