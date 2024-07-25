Covestor Ltd Purchases 91 Shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Free Report) by 35.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Assurant were worth $65,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Assurant in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Assurant by 279.1% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 179,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,271,000 after purchasing an additional 132,275 shares in the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC raised its position in Assurant by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 2,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Assurant during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Assurant by 839.4% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Assurant

In other news, CAO Dimitry Dirienzo sold 2,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.29, for a total transaction of $365,304.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,702 shares in the company, valued at $648,923.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Francesca Luthi sold 6,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.36, for a total transaction of $1,181,612.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 10,748 shares in the company, valued at $1,895,517.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Dimitry Dirienzo sold 2,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.29, for a total transaction of $365,304.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $648,923.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,788 shares of company stock valued at $2,248,489. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AIZ shares. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of Assurant in a report on Friday, June 28th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Assurant from $223.00 to $222.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Assurant from $182.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.60.

Assurant Stock Performance

Shares of AIZ opened at $169.98 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $173.10. Assurant, Inc. has a 12 month low of $129.54 and a 12 month high of $189.48.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $4.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $0.91. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. Assurant had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 20.08%. As a group, analysts predict that Assurant, Inc. will post 16.14 EPS for the current year.

Assurant Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.10%.

Assurant Company Profile

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business services that supports, protects, and connects consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service contracts and related services for consumer electronics and appliances, and credit and other insurance products; and vehicle protection, commercial equipment, and other related services.

