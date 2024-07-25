Covestor Ltd Trims Stock Position in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Covestor Ltd cut its holdings in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) by 55.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 211 shares of the company’s stock after selling 258 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $76,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of MongoDB by 937.5% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of MongoDB by 155.1% in the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MongoDB alerts:

Insider Activity

In other MongoDB news, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.23, for a total transaction of $1,261,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,668,230.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.15, for a total value of $379,150.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 522,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,256,018.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.23, for a total transaction of $1,261,150.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 81,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,668,230.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 35,179 shares of company stock valued at $9,535,839. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB Stock Down 4.7 %

Shares of MDB stock opened at $244.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 4.93 and a quick ratio of 4.93. MongoDB, Inc. has a 1-year low of $214.74 and a 1-year high of $509.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $265.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $347.72.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.80). MongoDB had a negative net margin of 11.50% and a negative return on equity of 14.88%. The company had revenue of $450.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.44 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MongoDB, Inc. will post -2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MDB shares. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of MongoDB from $385.00 to $250.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of MongoDB from $450.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Tigress Financial decreased their target price on shares of MongoDB from $500.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of MongoDB from $500.00 to $470.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of MongoDB from $380.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MongoDB presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $355.74.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MongoDB

MongoDB Company Profile

(Free Report)

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.