Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) Trading Down 5.5%

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 5.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $27.62 and last traded at $27.74. 221,158 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 2,151,487 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.35.

CRDO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen upped their price target on Credo Technology Group from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Credo Technology Group from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Credo Technology Group from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price target (up from $21.00) on shares of Credo Technology Group in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Credo Technology Group from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.38.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.86.

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.04). Credo Technology Group had a negative return on equity of 4.51% and a negative net margin of 14.70%. The company had revenue of $60.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.50 million. Equities research analysts expect that Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Lip Bu Tan sold 45,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.76, for a total value of $1,444,317.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,262,015.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO William Joseph Brennan sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.15, for a total value of $257,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,962,500 shares in the company, valued at $50,806,875. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lip Bu Tan sold 45,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.76, for a total transaction of $1,444,317.76. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 39,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,262,015.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 936,678 shares of company stock worth $26,102,844 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 23.89% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRDO. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Credo Technology Group by 59.3% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Credo Technology Group by 78.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Credo Technology Group during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Credo Technology Group by 19,240.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Credo Technology Group by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. 80.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include HiWire active electrical cables, optical digital signal processors, low-power line card PHY, serializer/deserializer (SerDes) chiplets, and SerDes IP.

