Crewe Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX)

Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX – Free Report) by 3,461.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,704 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF were worth $120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Pitcairn Co. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $677,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 180.4% in the first quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 371,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,080,000 after buying an additional 239,279 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 333,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,818,000 after buying an additional 2,169 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 131,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,264,000 after buying an additional 5,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $1,935,000.

Get SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA GWX traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $31.87. The company had a trading volume of 50,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,374. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.79. The stock has a market cap of $631.03 million, a P/E ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 0.87. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $27.06 and a 1 year high of $33.20.

About SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.