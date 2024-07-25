Crewe Advisors LLC Buys 2,165 Shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) by 43,300.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,170 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,165 shares during the quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,963,000 after acquiring an additional 1,792 shares during the period. Choreo LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $684,000. Wheelhouse Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $5,482,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 152,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $768,000.

Vanguard Financials ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of VFH traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $104.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 338,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 411,523. The stock has a market cap of $9.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.80. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 1-year low of $75.71 and a 1-year high of $107.56.

About Vanguard Financials ETF

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

