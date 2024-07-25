Crewe Advisors LLC Invests $144,000 in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $144,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,739,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,437,361,000 after buying an additional 1,978,854 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at $1,039,481,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 165.4% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,888,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $756,957,000 after buying an additional 3,046,226 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,766,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $738,039,000 after buying an additional 778,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 3,672,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $568,662,000 after buying an additional 114,960 shares in the last quarter. 83.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PNC shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $194.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Bank of America boosted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $169.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $167.00 to $165.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $163.50 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.34.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 2,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $384,640.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 564,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,341,920. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 2,404 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $384,640.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 564,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,341,920. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William S. Demchak sold 641 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.19, for a total value of $98,194.79. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 568,323 shares in the company, valued at $87,061,400.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,661 shares of company stock worth $1,242,250. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PNC traded up $2.58 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $179.98. 1,843,315 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,928,984. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.40 and a 1-year high of $182.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.11, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $159.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.92.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.30. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 15.53%. The business had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a $1.60 dividend. This is a boost from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 53.74%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Further Reading

