Crewe Advisors LLC Invests $212,000 in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NASDAQ:QQQE)

Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NASDAQ:QQQE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mystic Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 11,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Curtis Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC now owns 13,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Private Capital Management LLC grew its position in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 3,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000.

NASDAQ QQQE traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $86.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 288,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,871. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.40. Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares has a twelve month low of $70.18 and a twelve month high of $92.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.84 and a beta of 1.05.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 25th were paid a dividend of $0.1796 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 25th.

The Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (QQQE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 Equally Weighted index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted version of the NASDAQ 100. QQQE was launched on Mar 21, 2012 and is managed by Direxion.

