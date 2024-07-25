Crewe Advisors LLC Invests $26,000 in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EXC. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Exelon by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 464,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,660,000 after purchasing an additional 91,088 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Exelon during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Exelon by 85.7% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 192,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,895,000 after purchasing an additional 88,614 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Exelon by 659.9% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 239,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,593,000 after purchasing an additional 207,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Uncommon Cents Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exelon by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 25,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $917,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. 80.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exelon Price Performance

NASDAQ:EXC traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $36.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,116,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,873,808. Exelon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.35 and a fifty-two week high of $43.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $36.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.87 and a 200-day moving average of $36.19.

Exelon Announces Dividend

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.01). Exelon had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 10.44%. The business had revenue of $6.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is 65.52%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on EXC shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Exelon from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 24th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Exelon from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Exelon from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Exelon from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Exelon from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.09.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

