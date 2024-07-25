Crewe Advisors LLC Invests $28,000 in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 29 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. West Paces Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 575.0% during the 1st quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 27 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 36 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 83.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In other news, EVP Joseph J. Larosa sold 1,866 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,088.95, for a total value of $2,031,980.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,311,496.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,059.24, for a total transaction of $105,924.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,941,329.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Joseph J. Larosa sold 1,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,088.95, for a total value of $2,031,980.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,311,496.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 65,074 shares of company stock valued at $64,546,123. 7.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on REGN. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $925.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. TD Cowen upped their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,030.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Argus upped their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,060.00 to $1,170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,000.00 to $1,166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,074.95.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:REGN traded up $3.33 on Thursday, hitting $1,064.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 525,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 468,509. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $723.56 and a 12 month high of $1,106.16. The company has a market capitalization of $117.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1,031.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $975.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a current ratio of 5.27.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $7.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.46 by ($0.49). Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 29.45%. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 37.02 EPS for the current year.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

