Crewe Advisors LLC Invests $38,000 in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 68 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PH. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 189,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $87,430,000 after buying an additional 1,395 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 52,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,191,000 after buying an additional 1,137 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 11,081 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,105,000 after buying an additional 2,734 shares during the period. Finally, Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

PH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $618.00 to $610.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $611.00 to $621.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $629.00 to $613.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Argus raised their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $550.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $575.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $576.27.

In related news, VP Berend Bracht sold 1,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.85, for a total value of $592,209.15. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,200 shares in the company, valued at $2,305,170. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Jay Reidy sold 572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.49, for a total value of $306,872.28. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $609,989.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Berend Bracht sold 1,079 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.85, for a total transaction of $592,209.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,200 shares in the company, valued at $2,305,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PH traded up $15.87 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $545.13. 813,265 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 662,094. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12 month low of $362.49 and a 12 month high of $570.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $524.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $525.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.07 billion, a PE ratio of 25.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.44.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $6.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.10 by $0.41. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.40% and a net margin of 13.95%. The company had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 24.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

