Crewe Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Crewe Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 26.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,422 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $126,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kercheville Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Kercheville Advisors LLC now owns 150,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,680,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 84,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,610,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 35,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Investment Management LLC now owns 8,839 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA GDX traded down $1.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $36.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,695,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,938,410. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.03 and a beta of 0.85. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 1-year low of $25.62 and a 1-year high of $39.41.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

