Crewe Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 6.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,686,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,188,832,000 after buying an additional 1,250,555 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,151,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,169,000 after buying an additional 496,308 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $518,975,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 4.6% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,163,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,612,000 after purchasing an additional 140,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 18.2% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,644,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,685,000 after purchasing an additional 406,753 shares in the last quarter. 55.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut Estée Lauder Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $164.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $141.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $140.00 to $131.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $163.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $160.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.63.

Estée Lauder Companies Price Performance

EL stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $99.90. 3,626,805 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,835,883. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $113.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.79. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12 month low of $95.87 and a 12 month high of $183.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.12, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.99.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.49. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 4.18%. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 148.32%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Jane Lauder sold 14,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.26, for a total value of $1,815,989.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,958,990.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Estée Lauder Companies news, EVP Jane Lauder sold 14,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.26, for a total transaction of $1,815,989.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,958,990.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 14,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.73, for a total value of $1,967,134.89. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,412,971.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 42,255 shares of company stock valued at $5,453,232. Insiders own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

