Crewe Advisors LLC Purchases 4,050 Shares of Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM)

Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM – Free Report) by 2,700.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,050 shares during the quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Symbotic were worth $189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in Symbotic in the first quarter worth about $426,752,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Symbotic by 189.5% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,055,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,174,000 after buying an additional 690,900 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Symbotic by 16.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,426,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,189,000 after buying an additional 345,386 shares during the last quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Symbotic by 1,826.2% during the first quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 361,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,253,000 after buying an additional 342,417 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Symbotic during the first quarter valued at $12,219,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SYM shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Symbotic in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of Symbotic from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Symbotic from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Symbotic in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BWS Financial initiated coverage on Symbotic in a research note on Monday. They issued a “sell” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Symbotic has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.50.

Symbotic Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SYM traded up $1.65 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $37.84. 1,548,848 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,362,547. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.38. Symbotic Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.62 and a 1 year high of $64.14. The company has a market cap of $22.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -157.66 and a beta of 1.87.

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $424.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.98 million. Symbotic had a negative net margin of 1.27% and a positive return on equity of 5.27%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Symbotic Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder David A. Ladensohn sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.89, for a total transaction of $2,044,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Symbotic news, insider William M. Boyd III sold 8,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.34, for a total value of $356,000.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $928,304.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder David A. Ladensohn sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.89, for a total transaction of $2,044,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 152,106 shares of company stock worth $6,045,053. Insiders own 38.30% of the company’s stock.

About Symbotic

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, engages in developing technologies to improve operating efficiencies in modern warehouses. The company automates the processing of pallets and cases in large warehouses or distribution centers for retail companies. Its systems enhance operations at the front end of the supply chain.

Featured Articles

