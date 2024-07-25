Crewe Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN)

Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN – Free Report) by 870.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 8,700 shares during the quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Geron were worth $32,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GERN. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Geron by 908.9% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 192,445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 173,370 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Geron by 367.9% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 62,820 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 49,394 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Geron by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 210,890 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 25,959 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Geron by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,237,234 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,611,000 after buying an additional 204,765 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Geron by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 61,909 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 13,596 shares during the period. 73.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Geron Price Performance

Shares of Geron stock remained flat at $4.29 during trading hours on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 7,450,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,331,458. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.32 and a 200 day moving average of $3.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 3.67. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.26 and a beta of 0.48. Geron Co. has a 12 month low of $1.64 and a 12 month high of $5.34.

Insider Buying and Selling

Geron ( NASDAQ:GERN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.15 million. Geron had a negative return on equity of 68.16% and a negative net margin of 38,730.00%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Geron Co. will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Andrew J. Grethlein sold 674,348 shares of Geron stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.56, for a total value of $3,075,026.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Geron news, COO Andrew J. Grethlein sold 674,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.56, for a total value of $3,075,026.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Faye Feller sold 287,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.63, for a total transaction of $1,332,977.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,562,248 shares of company stock worth $6,808,004. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GERN has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Geron from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Geron in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Barclays initiated coverage on Geron in a research report on Monday, June 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered Geron from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Geron from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.93.

About Geron

(Free Report)

Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for myeloid hematologic malignancies. It develops imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant stem and progenitor cells in myeloid hematologic malignancies for the treatment of low or intermediate-1 risk myelodysplastic syndromes and intermediate-2 or high-risk myelofibrosis.

