Crewe Advisors LLC Sells 500 Shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT)

Crewe Advisors LLC lessened its position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Free Report) by 30.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,147 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF were worth $31,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. ORG Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 180.5% during the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 2,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,626 shares during the last quarter. Sachetta LLC bought a new stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter worth $165,000. Private Client Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Napatree Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter worth $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF alerts:

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:COMT traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $26.58. 217,218 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 234,615. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a 12 month low of $24.14 and a 12 month high of $29.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $962.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.84 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.68.

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Company Profile

The iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (COMT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P GSCI Dynamic Roll index. The fund tracks a broad-market commodity index that utilizes a flexible dynamic roll strategy. COMT was launched on Oct 16, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.