Crewe Advisors LLC Takes Position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 210 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DXCM. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in DexCom by 65.5% during the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,001 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in DexCom during the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DexCom by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 55,174 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $6,847,000 after acquiring an additional 4,056 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DexCom by 120.6% during the 4th quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 353 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Inscription Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of DexCom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $248,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on DexCom in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of DexCom in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James upped their target price on DexCom from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on DexCom from $145.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on DexCom from $148.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.33.

DexCom Stock Down 3.7 %

DXCM stock traded down $4.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $107.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,917,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,908,776. The company has a market cap of $42.89 billion, a PE ratio of 69.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.16. DexCom, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.75 and a 12 month high of $142.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $116.63 and its 200-day moving average is $124.29.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The medical device company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $921.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $911.20 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 31.01% and a net margin of 16.82%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at DexCom

In related news, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.24, for a total value of $77,744.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,055,854.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Sadie Stern sold 427 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.05, for a total transaction of $49,126.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,729,648.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 652 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.24, for a total value of $77,744.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,560 shares in the company, valued at $8,055,854.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,112 shares of company stock valued at $480,861. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

